Gulf Coast State College is now taking applications for its Fall Education Encore program.
The Education Encore program is for people, particularly seniors, who would like to keep learning, but don't need the hassle of grades and tests.
There are a number of courses to choose from ranging from Cookie Decorating for Beginners, The History of the Seminole Tribe, Total Body Fitness, and I’d like to Write a Book, just to name a few.
The courses are held at the Gulf Coast state College Panama City Campus on 6 consecutive Fridays from September 26th – October 31st.
The fee for the program is $125.
You can get more information and view the digital catalog, at www.gulfcoast.edu/Encore
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment