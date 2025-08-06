Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Dog Academy LLC, established in January 2022, is dedicated to fostering a harmonious relationship between dogs and their owners.

Their vision extends beyond training dogs alone; they aim to educate dog owners, creating a community where both can thrive. The academy aspires to build a family unit of well-behaved dogs, offering a welcoming environment that serves as a home away from home for training sessions, play days, and boarding when owners are away.


With a commitment to excellence, Dog Academy LLC equips owners with the necessary tools to elevate their bond with their canine companions to the highest level.


Dog Academy LLC

CALL or TEXT (803) 443-2660

https://dogacademyllc.com

𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝟭𝟬𝟬 is a successful global philanthropy model created by Wendy Steele in 2001 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Her concept is simple and powerful: gather at least 100 women who each donate $1,000, with the goal of significantly impacting one local organization.


Impact 100 Gulf Coast will significantly impact our community by awarding $100,000+ transformational grants to local nonprofits in the SIX county region. Think of the difference we can make in Bay, Gulf, Calhoun, Jackson, Washington and Holmes counties, it is remarkable. The grant application process is very structured, completely transparent, and open. Impact 100 members have the opportunity to assess the grant applications and ultimately vote on the grant recipients.


Make an impact! Become a member or donate today!


𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝟭𝟬𝟬 𝗚𝘂𝗹𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁

P.O. Box 83, Panama City, Florida 32402

850) 596-9637

impact100gulfcoast@gmail.com

https://gulfcoast.impact100global.org


Keller Williams Success Realty is a prominent name in the Florida Panhandle, renowned for its expert real estate services and deep-rooted community connections. With a strong focus on agent success and comprehensive training, the agency ensures that its team is equipped with the latest industry knowledge and skills.


Stop by and visit their new office at 509 Cecil G. Costin Sr. Blvd., Suite A, in Port St. Joe. Here, you can meet Denise Vickers, a dedicated local agent who embodies the agency's commitment to excellence. Denise is eager to assist you with all your real estate needs and to provide insights into the vibrant local market. Whether you're looking to buy, sell, or learn more about the community, Denise and the team at Keller Williams are ready to help you every step of the way!


Keller Williams Success Realty

509 Cecil G. Costin Sr. Blvd., Suite A, in Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 249-0313

https://kwsuccessrealty.yourkwoffice.com

