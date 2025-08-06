Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝟭𝟬𝟬 is a successful global philanthropy model created by Wendy Steele in 2001 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Her concept is simple and powerful: gather at least 100 women who each donate $1,000, with the goal of significantly impacting one local organization.
Impact 100 Gulf Coast will significantly impact our community by awarding $100,000+ transformational grants to local nonprofits in the SIX county region. Think of the difference we can make in Bay, Gulf, Calhoun, Jackson, Washington and Holmes counties, it is remarkable. The grant application process is very structured, completely transparent, and open. Impact 100 members have the opportunity to assess the grant applications and ultimately vote on the grant recipients.
Make an impact! Become a member or donate today!
𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝟭𝟬𝟬 𝗚𝘂𝗹𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁
P.O. Box 83, Panama City, Florida 32402
850) 596-9637
impact100gulfcoast@gmail.com
https://gulfcoast.impact100global.org
No comments:
Post a Comment