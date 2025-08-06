NOAA Announces Effective Immediately: Increase in Gulf Red Grouper Catch Limits

*Note that new catch limits were derived, in part, using private recreational landings data from Florida’s State Reef Fish Survey. Previous catch limits were derived, in part, using private recreational landings data from the Marine Recreational Information Program Fishing Effort Survey. Thus, catch limits that include a recreational component are not directly comparable between the current and revised columns.
[1] The Gulf of Mexico was renamed the Gulf of America pursuant to Executive Order 14172, and Secretary of the Interior Order No. 3423. The geographical reference to the Gulf of America refers to the same body of water known as the Gulf of Mexico in the regulations at 50 CFR part 622.
Frequently Asked Questions
What will the Emergency Rule for Gulf red grouper do?
- The Emergency Rule will increase catch limits as indicated in Table 1 above. It is expected to increase red grouper harvest in the Gulf, and thus increase economic opportunities for recreational for-hire and commercial businesses, and fishing opportunities for recreational anglers.
Why did the Gulf Council request emergency action?
- A recent stock assessment (Southeast Data, Assessment, and Review 88) found that Gulf red grouper harvest could be substantially increased without harming the stock.
- The recreational fishing season, which began on January 1, was expected to close due to reaching its quota in July. Without this emergency rule, the recreational sector would have closed through the end of the fishing year.
- Due to reductions in catch limits for red grouper and co-occurring reef fish species in recent years (e.g. gag, greater amberjack), commercial and recreational for-hire businesses have faced economic hardship. This emergency rule is intended to allow increased economic opportunities for these businesses, while also providing opportunities for increased harvest to recreational anglers.
- The Gulf Council is currently working on Amendment 62 to the Fishery Management Plan for the Reef Fish Resources of the Gulf (Reef Fish FMP), which considers updates to Gulf red grouper catch limits and commercial/recreational sector allocations. The amendment would implement long-term management measures for Gulf red grouper, but is not expected to be in place until mid-2026.
- Thus, the Gulf Council requested emergency action to increase red grouper catch limits for the 2025 fishing year.
When will the Emergency Rule go into effect?
- This Emergency Rule will be in effect from August 6, 2025, through December 31, 2025.
- The Emergency Rule will not be extended.
When will IFQ allocation be distributed to IFQ Shareholders?
- Allocation will be released on August 7, 2025.
- Allocation will not include multi-use, for two reasons:
- Since gag is in a rebuilding plan, regulations established in Amendment 56 to the Reef Fish FMP require that red grouper multi-use allocation be set to zero.
- Multi-use quota is not distributed during a mid-year quota increase.
Where can I find more information on the Emergency Rule?
Contact NOAA Fisheries, Southeast Regional Office.
By Mail: Dan Luers
NOAA Fisheries, Southeast Regional Office
Sustainable Fisheries Division
263 13th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, Florida 33701-5505
By FAX: (727) 824-5308
By Phone: (727) 824-5305
