A Port St. Joe man is facing charges of aggravated animal cruelty.
The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office said 40-year-old Brian Bizek was arrested on July 22nd after officers received a “disturbing” animal welfare complaint at the 400 block of palmetto Drive.
Deputies and Animal Control discovered a deceased dog tethered to a metal structure in an unshaded field with no access to water.
The sheriff’s office said the dog had suffered a slow and painful death due to extreme heat and dehydration.
The investigation revealed that the dog’s owner knew that the dog was tethered outside but failed to provide proper care or check on the animal, despite the dangerous heat index of 107°F.
The Sheriff’s Office said this case serves as a tragic reminder of the responsibilities we have to care for our animals—especially in the Florida heat.
The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office said 40-year-old Brian Bizek was arrested on July 22nd after officers received a “disturbing” animal welfare complaint at the 400 block of palmetto Drive.
Deputies and Animal Control discovered a deceased dog tethered to a metal structure in an unshaded field with no access to water.
The sheriff’s office said the dog had suffered a slow and painful death due to extreme heat and dehydration.
The investigation revealed that the dog’s owner knew that the dog was tethered outside but failed to provide proper care or check on the animal, despite the dangerous heat index of 107°F.
The Sheriff’s Office said this case serves as a tragic reminder of the responsibilities we have to care for our animals—especially in the Florida heat.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment