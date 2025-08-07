The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is considering reinstating dredging on the Apalachicola River and the Apalachicola Riverkeeper is working to drum up opposition to the plan.
From the 1960’s through the early 2000’s, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers attempted to maintain a 100-foot wide by nine-foot-deep channel for commercial barge.
After more than 40 years, the channel was determined to be economically infeasible and environmentally unsustainable and unacceptable.
The Corps’ authorization was denied by the State of Florida in 2005.
The dredging caused tremendous damage to the health of the Apalachicola River and its floodplain as we’ll as harm to the Apalachicola Bay.
The Apalachicola Riverkeeper is currently working to repair some of the damage done by the dredging by restoring some of the sloughs that were filled in, including Douglas Slough, Spider Cut and East River.
A public meeting will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams on August 12th where the Corps will present the scope and schedule of their proposed dredging project and hold a question-and-answer session.
Anyone wishing to attend the virtual public meeting to learn more about the proposal can sign up at the Apalachicola Riverkeeper website.
https://apalachicolariverkeeper.org/usace-dredging/?emci=6cece3ac-da6f-f011-8dc9-6045bda9d96b&emdi=c632cd6a-b672-f011-8dc9-6045bda9d96b&ceid=9769370
