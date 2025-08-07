The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County (DOH-Franklin) has issued a water quality advisory for Alligator Point Beach and St. George Island Beach

The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County (DOH-Franklin) has issued a water quality advisory for the following locations:
Alligator Point Beach
St. George Island Beach
Tests completed on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, indicate that the water quality at Alligator Point Beach and St. George Island Beach does not meet the recreational water quality criteria for Enterococcus bacteria recommended by the Florida Department of Health.
DOH-Franklin advises against any water-related activities at this location due to an increased risk of illness in swimmers. Sampling conducted during regular water quality monitoring showed that the level of bacteria exceeds the level established by state guidelines.
This advisory will continue until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level. Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches
Please note that water quality advisories for Carrabelle Beach are still active and have not been lifted at this time.
For more information, call 850-653-2111 or Franklin.FloridaHealth.gov.
Alligator Point Beach
St. George Island Beach
Tests completed on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, indicate that the water quality at Alligator Point Beach and St. George Island Beach does not meet the recreational water quality criteria for Enterococcus bacteria recommended by the Florida Department of Health.
DOH-Franklin advises against any water-related activities at this location due to an increased risk of illness in swimmers. Sampling conducted during regular water quality monitoring showed that the level of bacteria exceeds the level established by state guidelines.
This advisory will continue until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level. Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches
Please note that water quality advisories for Carrabelle Beach are still active and have not been lifted at this time.
For more information, call 850-653-2111 or Franklin.FloridaHealth.gov.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment