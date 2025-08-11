Now that warmer weather is here, people should be aware of the dangers of vibrio vulnificus.
Warmer temperatures increase the chances of illness from Vibrio vulnificus, a bacterium which is often found in raw oysters but also occurs naturally in Gulf of Mexico waters.
Most people are not affected by vibrio, but there are certain at-risk groups which should not eat raw oysters at any time of the year.
Those groups include heavy drinkers and people with certain health conditions such as liver disease, diabetes, cancer, or stomach disorders or any illness or treatment that weakens the immune system.
For at-risk individuals vibrio vulnificus can be fatal.
People in those high-risk groups are also in danger if they wade into Gulf or estuarine waters with open cuts or wounds.
There have been 16 known vibrio cases in Florida this year, with 5 deaths.
Last year there were 82 cases and 19 deaths – Health officials said the numbers were higher last year because of the impacts of Hurricane Helene.
If you would like to learn more about vibrio vulnificus, you can check out the Department of Health webpage which provides educational materials including background information on the disease, downloadable broadcast-quality video and a "frequently asked questions" section.
https://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/vibrio-infections/vibrio-vulnificus/index.html
