Local students are heading
back to school today so please drive safely, especially around school buses.
Under Florida law a driver
faces a minimum $200 fine for failing to stop for school buses, and for a
second or subsequent offense within a period of 5 years, the state can suspend
the driver license of the person for up to a year.
The minimum penalty is $400
for motorists who pass stopped school buses on the side where children enter
and exit.
For a second or subsequent
offense, the state can suspend the driver license of the person for up to 2
years.
You can also be fined for
using your cellular phone while driving in a designated school crossing or
school zone.
You can’t have the phone in
your hand at all in those areas, the only thing you can do is talk on a
hands-free device.
If you are holding a phone or
any kind of device, you will be stopped and could be charged with a moving
violation, which includes a base $60 fine and three points on your driver's
license.
No comments:
Post a Comment