One person died and a second was seriously injured in a head on collision on the Apalachicola Bridge Monday morning.
The accident happened just before 9 AM.
The Highway patrol said the accident happened when a westbound pickup truck traveled across the center lane into the path of an eastbound sedan.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 71-year-old man from Eastpoint, was killed in the collision.
The driver of the sedan, a 64-year-old woman from Eastpoint, received serious injuries.
As of noon, the Apalachicola Bridge remains closed.
