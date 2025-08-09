Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Wakulla Counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com
| Profile Name: Oyster Radio
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: RFT DOCK 1583 ALLIGATOR DR
Location Id: 135742
Location Name: 1583 ALLIGATOR DRIVE
County: Franklin
Application Number: 135742-002
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: 1583 ALLIGATOR DRIVE
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: RB ASSET DOCK
Location Id: 231907
Location Name: 1585 ALLIGATOR DR
County: Franklin
Application Number: 231907-003
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: 1585 ALLIGATOR DR
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: FTA OVER SPRING CREEK BRIDGE
Location Id: 463512
Location Name: ST MARKS NWR
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 463512-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: ST MARKS NWR
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: ROWE DOCK
Location Id: 463513
Location Name: 1587 ALLIGATOR DR
County: Franklin
Application Number: 463513-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: 1587 ALLIGATOR DR
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
No comments:
Post a Comment