Red tide was found in background concentrations in one water sample and very low concentrations in a second sample taken from Gulf County this week.
The water samples were taken on August the 19th.
Background concentrations were found in water samples taken from Eagle Harbor, southeast of St. Joe Bay.
Very low concentrations of red tide were found in one water sample taken from mid-St. Joseph Bay.
Background concentration means that the organism was present in the water, but not in large enough concentrations to affect sea life or humans.
Very low concentrations could lead to respiratory irritation or even shellfish harvesting closures when concentrations are high enough.
Red Tide is an organism that in large enough concentrations releases a neurotoxin that can kill fish and even affect humans with eye, nose and throat irritation.
