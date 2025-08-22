Franklin County Commissioners on Wednesday signed a lease agreement with Haney Technical College out of Panama City that will bring a satellite campus to the Apalachicola Airport.
The agreements signed this week, that still require approval from the county attorney, will allow the Franklin Education Foundation to rent a hangar at the airport for 2000 dollars a month.
The foundation will then sublet the hangar to Haney at no cost to the school.
Haney intends to use the space for aviation related classes – they will teach classes aircraft mechanics.
The hangar will provide nearly 12 thousand square feet for classrooms and administration.
Interim airport manager Steve Kirschenbaum said it would be the first college campus ever in Franklin County.
The hope is to begin offering classes beginning next Spring, though that depends on getting the hangar ready for classrooms, which could cost about a quarter million dollars.
