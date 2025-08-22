Three
Franklin Cunty deputies were recognized Wednesday by the Franklin County
Commission for their life-saving actions in Liberty County.
The
Incident happened on June 12th while Sergeant John Nunez, investigator
Lanny Rester and Deputy Christian Hathcock were in Liberty County working a drug
investigation with Liberty County law enforcement.
Liberty
County faced two life-threatening emergencies in two separate locations that
occurred just minutes apart from each other -and Liberty County’s only
ambulance was not available.
One
of the victims was in Hosford, the other in Bristol.
Both
victims suffered severe arterial bleeds from their legs requiring quick medical
treatment.
The
three Franklin County sheriff’s deputies, along with those from Liberty County,
managed to get tourniquets on the victims, saving both of their lives.
On Wednesday the three were recognized by the Franklin County Commission and presented with the Life Saving Award by Sheriff Smith.
The sheriff’s office said “Their heroic actions reflect not only courage,
but also the dedication and professionalism that define our agency. We are
deeply grateful for their service and proud to honor them for going above and
beyond the call of duty.”
