Friday, August 22, 2025





Three Franklin Cunty deputies were recognized Wednesday by the Franklin County Commission for their life-saving actions in Liberty County.

 

The Incident happened on June 12th while Sergeant John Nunez, investigator Lanny Rester and Deputy Christian Hathcock were in Liberty County working a drug investigation with Liberty County law enforcement.

 

Liberty County faced two life-threatening emergencies in two separate locations that occurred just minutes apart from each other -and Liberty County’s only ambulance was not available.

 

One of the victims was in Hosford, the other in Bristol.

 

Both victims suffered severe arterial bleeds from their legs requiring quick medical treatment.

 

The three Franklin County sheriff’s deputies, along with those from Liberty County, managed to get tourniquets on the victims, saving both of their lives.

 

On Wednesday the three were recognized by the Franklin County Commission and presented with the Life Saving Award by Sheriff Smith.

The sheriff’s office said “Their heroic actions reflect not only courage, but also the dedication and professionalism that define our agency. We are deeply grateful for their service and proud to honor them for going above and beyond the call of duty.”

 

 






