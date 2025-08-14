The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has approved a limited hunt for black bears across Florida.
The hunt will be held this December.
Under the rules approved on Wednesday, the state will establish four Bear Hunting Zones.
One hundred eighty-seven permits will be issued in total across the East Panhandle, North, Central and South Bear Management Units, and each permit will allow the harvest of one bear within the assigned Bear Hunting Zone.
Permits will be distributed through a random drawing.
People 18 years and older can apply as many times as they want for $5 per application.
The FWC said regulated hunting will allow the state to start manage population growth rates in areas with the largest bear subpopulations.
The black bear population has come back from just several hundred bears in the 1970s to over 4,000 today and is one of Florida’s most successful conservation efforts.
Regulated black bear hunting occurred in Florida in the 1930s and continued until 1994.
Hunting was closed until 2015, when it was reopened in the fall.
The hunt will be held this December.
Under the rules approved on Wednesday, the state will establish four Bear Hunting Zones.
One hundred eighty-seven permits will be issued in total across the East Panhandle, North, Central and South Bear Management Units, and each permit will allow the harvest of one bear within the assigned Bear Hunting Zone.
Permits will be distributed through a random drawing.
People 18 years and older can apply as many times as they want for $5 per application.
The FWC said regulated hunting will allow the state to start manage population growth rates in areas with the largest bear subpopulations.
The black bear population has come back from just several hundred bears in the 1970s to over 4,000 today and is one of Florida’s most successful conservation efforts.
Regulated black bear hunting occurred in Florida in the 1930s and continued until 1994.
Hunting was closed until 2015, when it was reopened in the fall.
No bear hunting seasons have been open since 2015.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment