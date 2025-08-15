The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is moving forward on a plan that should reopen the Apalachicola Bay to oyster harvesting beginning in January.
The Bay has been closed to wild oyster harvest since 2020 after the local oyster population collapsed in 2013.
Since then, researchers have been working to find the cause of the collapse and to rebuild the once productive oyster bars.
On Thursday, the commission agreed to a framework that would allow a limited amount of commercial and recreational oyster harvesting in January and February, with a longer fall harvest beginning in October, 2026.
Oyster harvesting will only be allowed on specific oyster bars that meet a minimum threshold of oyster abundance.
That includes about 95 acres of oyster bars with more than 400 bags of oysters per acre.
Oyster harvesters will requiring a commercial Apalachicola Bay Endorsement to commercially harvest oysters from the bay.
All qualified applicants will have an opportunity to participate in the 2026 season, and the number of participants in the first year will set the cap for subsequent seasons.
The state will also create an Apalachicola Bay Recreational Opportunity Permit for recreational harvesters who will be selected through a lottery process.
Commercial harvesting would be allowed Monday through Friday, while recreational harvesting would be allowed on weekends.
FWC Staff will continue to gather public feedback and will return to the Commission in November for a final public hearing on the proposed rules.
