A GoFundMe Account has been created
to help Becky Shuler, who was involved in an accident on the Apalachicola
Bridge earlier this week.
Becky was on her
way to work on Monday morning, when her vehicle was hit head on by a truck,
headed toward Apalachicola.
The driver of the
truck was killed in the collision.
Her family says Becky
received serious injuries that could keep her out of work for months so they
are raising money to help with her immediate needs — rent, utilities, new
glasses, and other essentials.
If you would like to
donate to the cause, we have posted the gofundme site on the Oyster Radio
Facebook page.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-beckys-long-road-to-recovery?attribution_id=sl:e5a18e0d-eb2f-4db3-a759-024e204bcf7d&lang=en_US&utm_campaign=man_ss_icons&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link
