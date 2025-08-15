Friday, August 15, 2025

A GoFundMe Account has been created to help Becky Shuler, who was involved in an accident on the Apalachicola Bridge earlier this week

Becky was on her way to work on Monday morning, when her vehicle was hit head on by a truck, headed toward Apalachicola.

The driver of the truck was killed in the collision.

Her family says Becky received serious injuries that could keep her out of work for months so they are raising money to help with her immediate needs — rent, utilities, new glasses, and other essentials.

If you would like to donate to the cause, we have posted the gofundme site on the Oyster Radio Facebook page.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-beckys-long-road-to-recovery?attribution_id=sl:e5a18e0d-eb2f-4db3-a759-024e204bcf7d&lang=en_US&utm_campaign=man_ss_icons&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link




