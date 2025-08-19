The Florida Fish and Wildlife
Conservation Commission is asking the public to report sightings of the elusive
rainbow snake, a nonvenomous species whose population has declined in recent
decades.
Rainbow Snakes are found throughout the Panhandle and in
parts of the northern peninsula along the St. Marys, St. Johns, and Suwannee
River drainages.
They are semi-aquatic reptiles that primarily feed on
American eels, a prey species that has also declined in Florida waters.
This dependency, along with habitat loss, has contributed to
population reductions.
Snake fungal disease is also impacting rainbow snake
populations in other states, raising concerns about the species’ long-term
survival.
Rainbow snakes are visually striking and difficult to
mistake for other species.
They are iridescent black or violet-blue with three red
stripes along their back.
Their lip and chin scales are yellow, marked with violet
spots, and adults typically reach 3 to 4 feet in length.
The snakes are usually found in or near water, including
rivers, springs and brackish marshes.
If you spot a rainbow snake in Florida, please report your
sighting to the FWC.
Photographs are especially helpful in confirming sightings
and can be included when you submit your sighting online at myfwc.com.
https://app.myfwc.com/fwri/raresnakes/GetLatLong.aspx?id=rs&utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=campaign
