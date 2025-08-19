Tuesday, August 19, 2025

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is asking the public to report sightings of the elusive rainbow snake, a nonvenomous species whose population has declined in recent decades.

Rainbow Snakes are found throughout the Panhandle and in parts of the northern peninsula along the St. Marys, St. Johns, and Suwannee River drainages.

They are semi-aquatic reptiles that primarily feed on American eels, a prey species that has also declined in Florida waters.

This dependency, along with habitat loss, has contributed to population reductions.

Snake fungal disease is also impacting rainbow snake populations in other states, raising concerns about the species’ long-term survival.

Rainbow snakes are visually striking and difficult to mistake for other species.

They are iridescent black or violet-blue with three red stripes along their back.

Their lip and chin scales are yellow, marked with violet spots, and adults typically reach 3 to 4 feet in length.

The snakes are usually found in or near water, including rivers, springs and brackish marshes.

If you spot a rainbow snake in Florida, please report your sighting to the FWC.

Photographs are especially helpful in confirming sightings and can be included when you submit your sighting online at myfwc.com.

