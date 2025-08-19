The Port St. Joe Police Department has released more information about an officer involved shooting that took place last Friday.
The incident began just before 4 o’clock on August 15th when officers responded to a call involving a repo driver attempting to repossess a vehicle that fled the scene following a crash.
The vehicle belongs to 41-year-old Tikila Walker.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle in North Port St. Joe, but were unable to do so.
At about 4:20, the vehicle was involved in a hit and run on Avenue C, but the victim refused to press charges.
Just before 6 PM the same vehicle was involved in another hit and run at the Sunstop Convenient Store in Highland View.
Officers found the vehicle on Avenue C with Ms. Walker sitting in the driver’s seat holding a 16-inch filet knife.
Despite repeated commands, Ms. Walker refused to drop the weapon.
A Gulf County deputy managed to break the passenger side window and deploy a taser 7 times, with no visible effect.
Ms. Walker was able to exit the vehicle and charge at one of the police officers, when the officer fired at her twice.
A second police officer also fired one round.
Ms. Walker was hit in the upper right arm and pelvic region.
She was disarmed and officers immediately began to render first-air until Gulf County EMS arrived and took Ms. Walker to Ascension Heart Bay in stable condition.
The incident is currently under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
