The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has approved proposed rule changes for lane snapper in Florida’s Gulf state waters to be more consistent with current and pending federal regulations.
The changes include increasing the commercial and recreational minimum size limit from 8 inches to 10 inches total length and establishing a 20-fish-per-person recreational bag limit.
The changes are designed to reduce the risk of overfishing, mitigate the likelihood of early closures, and increase consistency between Gulf state and federal waters.
Staff will continue to engage with stakeholders and gather input on these proposed rules ahead of a final vote later this year.
If you would like to provide written comment on the proposed changes, go on-line to MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments
The changes include increasing the commercial and recreational minimum size limit from 8 inches to 10 inches total length and establishing a 20-fish-per-person recreational bag limit.
The changes are designed to reduce the risk of overfishing, mitigate the likelihood of early closures, and increase consistency between Gulf state and federal waters.
Staff will continue to engage with stakeholders and gather input on these proposed rules ahead of a final vote later this year.
If you would like to provide written comment on the proposed changes, go on-line to MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment