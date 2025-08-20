Gulf Coast State College’s Hilton Hospitality Management and Tourism has launched a new internship opportunity designed to jump-start careers in hospitality management.
Through partnerships with groups like The St. Joe Company, OTO Development, Visit Panama City Beach, and others—GCSC’s Hospitality Program is expanding its hands-on learning experience to ensure students are career-ready from day one.
Through the partnerships, students now have more access than ever to real-world training in hotels, resorts, and tourism-focused organizations across Northwest Florida.
A number of students have already gained valuable experience through internships with hospitality organizations including By the Sea Resorts, Days Inn, Visit Panama City Beach and others.
The Hilton Hospitality Management and Tourism Program at Gulf Coast State College blends academic coursework with real-world application, preparing students for leadership roles in hotels, restaurants, tourism development, and event planning.
For more information about the Hospitality Management and Tourism Program or to learn how to get involved, visit gulfcoast.edu/hospitality
