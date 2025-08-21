The Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida presented a 15 thousand dollar check to The Matchbox on Wednesday.
The Matchbox is the gym for the old Apalachicola High School, which is now used for a number of programs for kids, including dance classes, a summer basketball program and other after school activities.
The Early Learning Coalition said the $15,000 grant from Save the Children Federation, Inc. will help offset costs from expanding their summer program after the closure of the Apalachicola Nest and Project Impact programs.
Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith said “The funding for the Matchbox is very important; we need a safe place for kids to go after school, and the Matchbox is that safe place. Without this funding, the Matchbox wouldn’t be able to keep their doors open.”
Suzan Gage, Executive director of the Early Learning Coalition said the Matchbox offers a vital role in Apalachicola, and their goal is to bring more funding opportunities to the community—especially for young children whose health, development, and path to life-long success is most important.”
