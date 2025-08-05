the Wrack Line - the Florida Shorebird Alliance Newsletter August 2025

Photo by Emily Hunter
Events & Reminders
August 5-11: The final count window for the Breeding Bird Protocol.
FSA News
Photo by Emily Hunter
Attitudes Towards Shorebirds Are Changing – for the Better!
We are excited to report greater engagement from the community at conserving and protecting many nesting sites.
This is in large part due to the incredible work put in by bird stewards and increased engagement and presence of FWC law enforcement personnel. The general population is becoming more aware and understanding of why we should share the beach with nesting birds.
FSA partners are reporting a noticeable increase in awareness of posted areas, and people are keeping an eye out for nests, eggs, and chicks, thus reducing disturbance around colonies and nesting sites. All of this helps increase chick survival rates!
A big Thank You to all bird stewards and law enforcement who have worked to make this 4th of July and summer nesting season enjoyable for both people and Florida's shorebirds and seabirds.
New Least Tern Colony Found on Daytona Beach
In late June, a nesting Least tern colony was reported on a vacant beachfront lot by a local resident in Daytona Beach. The property owners gave permission for the area to be posted, and up to 40 nests were counted while some were still incubating. This is a rare occurrence in Volusia county, as most least terns nest on rooftops in this area. Ground colonies sometimes occur on nearby spoil islands, but they haven’t had much success due to high human and dog presence, predation, or their habitat being inundated.
Despite the heavy rainfalls and the presence of predators, such as racoons and crows, the colony was verified to be still there, with two nests, three feathered chicks, and a fledgling already soaring with eight adults. This is great news for Volusia county's least tern population!
Photo by Hailey Dedmon
FSD Updates
Late Season Chick Data
The season may almost be over, but there are still shorebird chicks and seabird young running (and flying) around Florida’s beaches! Late-season surveys capture important data about this season’s juveniles, especially fledglings. Documenting where juvenile shorebirds and seabirds are hanging out as well as their age, the number of adults with them, and (for shorebirds) their natal nest (if known) helps inform adaptive management and can be used to refine abundance and productivity estimates.
How you report late-season chick data in the Florida Shorebird Database (FSD) varies by species and chick age. Seabird chicks of any age that are still within or very near their colony should still be counted as part of their colony using the Seabird Colony Form. Seabird flight-capable chicks that have ventured away from their colony should be documented as staging young on the Roving Chick/Staging Young Form. Avoid double counting seabird chicks and adults. Seabird chicks only need to be reported on one form at a time. For example, if you use the Seabird Colony Form to document flight-capable chicks observed inside their colony, then you do not need to also document them using the Roving Chick/Staging Young From.
Unlike seabirds, shorebird chicks typically leave their nest cup shortly after hatching. Downy, feathered, and flight-capable chicks seen outside of their nest cup should be documented as roving chicks using the Roving Chick/Staging Young Form. Rarely will you observe downy chicks still in the nest cup, but if you do, these chicks are considered nestlings and can be documented on the Shorebird Nest Form.
Shorebird chicks can be tricky to observe as they tend to be more secretive than seabirds. Sometimes you may observe a shorebird breeding pair acting like they have chicks, but no chicks were seen. Did you know that you can still report these observations? If you are confident that the breeding pair has a brood based on the pair’s behavior (this may differ by species), you can enter this data on the Roving Chick/Staging Young Form. And don’t forget the natal nest! You can tie shorebird roving chicks back to the nest they hatched from (if known).
Check out the FSA’s Aging Guides for help identifying the age of shorebird and seabird juveniles. To get an idea of when you should expect to see chicks during your survey, checkout the Timing of Ground Nesting and Flightless Chicks Guide. As always, we are happy to help answer any questions about chick observations or other quandaries. Email us at FLShorebirdDatabase@MyFWC.com!
Thank you to all FSA partners for your hard work this breeding season! Keep up the fantastic work!
IBNB Survey Experience
In 2022, the FWC approved new Guidelines for four species of imperiled beach-nesting birds (IBNB): American oystercatchers, snowy plovers, least terns, black skimmers. The Guidelines took effect on October 1, 2024. Guidelines clarify protections for the species, provide options for avoiding impacts, and provide information on permitting, including minimization and mitigation options, when impacts are unavoidable.
FWC is excited to announce that it is hosting several Imperiled Beach-Nesting Bird (IBNB) Survey Experience opportunities this year.
IBNB Permitted Monitors are dedicated individuals with proven shorebird and seabird identification skills and avian survey experience. They are qualified to assist FWC Incidental Take Permittees with minimizing and avoiding harm or harassment of imperiled beach-nesting birds during project activities.
Space is limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Priority will be given to those who can commit to attending all three days and who need survey experience to become IBNB Permitted Monitors.
The IBNB Permitted Monitor application is available: please visit the FWC's IBNB Permitted Monitor website and FWC’s permitting website.
NE/NC Florida Details:
South Florida Details:
Ebb Tidings
Several FSA partners were included in a recent Central Florida Public Media article. The written story highlights some of the threats facing coastal habitats, the effects on shorebird populations, and the strategies being implemented in Volusia County to preserve coastal habitats.
Shorebirds in Florida are losing habitat. Living shorelines are part of the solution.
Photo by Emily Hunter
Want to get involved?
Email shorebird@MyFWC.com for more information about your local partnership.
The Florida Shorebird Alliance (FSA) is a partnership of agencies, non-government organizations, and individuals committed to shorebird and seabird conservation in Florida. FSA partners coordinate their independent work and collaborate to address research, management, education, outreach, and public policy needs.
Tuesday, August 5, 2025
the Wrack Line - the Florida Shorebird Alliance Newsletter August 2025
