Franklin County Sheriff A.J. “Tony”
Smith was elected last week as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the
Florida Sheriff’s Association.
He was officially sworn in during the Florida Sheriffs Association Summer
Conference in Orlando.
The Board of Directors consists of three directors from each
of the four districts in the State.
As Chairman, Sheriff Smith will work with sheriffs from across the state to
address key issues that impact Florida residents.
The
Florida Sheriffs Association has been in existence
since 1893 and is one of the oldest professional law enforcement associations
in the nation.
Its
mission is to foster the effectiveness of law enforcement through leadership,
innovation, legislative initiatives, education and training, while providing a
unified voice for the protection of Florida’s citizens and visitors
