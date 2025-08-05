Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Franklin County Sheriff A.J. “Tony” Smith was elected last week as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Florida Sheriff’s Association

Franklin County Sheriff A.J. “Tony” Smith was elected last week as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Florida Sheriff’s Association.

 

He was officially sworn in during the Florida Sheriffs Association Summer Conference in Orlando.

 

The Board of Directors consists of three directors from each of the four districts in the State.

As Chairman, Sheriff Smith will work with sheriffs from across the state to address key issues that impact Florida residents.

 

The Florida Sheriffs Association has been in existence since 1893 and is one of the oldest professional law enforcement associations in the nation.

 

Its mission is to foster the effectiveness of law enforcement through leadership, innovation, legislative initiatives, education and training, while providing a unified voice for the protection of Florida’s citizens and visitors

 





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment