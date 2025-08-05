Gulf Coast State College Hospitality Program Expands Internship Opportunities to Empower the Next Generation of Hospitality Leaders

Panama City, FL – Gulf Coast State College’s Hilton Hospitality Management and Tourism Program is opening doors for students with the launch of exciting new internship opportunities designed to jump-start careers in the vibrant world of hospitality management.
Through exciting partnerships with some of the area’s most respected organizations—including The St. Joe Company, OTO Development, Visit Panama City Beach, and others—GCSC’s Hospitality Program is expanding its hands-on learning experience to ensure students are career-ready from day one.
Through these new partnerships, students now have more access than ever to real-world training in hotels, resorts, and tourism-focused organizations across Northwest Florida.
A number of students have already gained valuable experience through internships with leading hospitality organizations including By the Sea Resorts, Days Inn, Visit Panama City Beach and others.
“Our goal is to give students more than just classroom knowledge—we want them to gain practical, real-world experience that sets them apart in a competitive industry,” said Paul Bonnette, Katherine Griffin Boatwright Endowed Chair for Hospitality Management & Tourism at GCSC.
“By enhancing our internship program and growing our community partnerships, students can jump-start their careers and see hospitality as a thriving, long-term career path. Combined with our new Hospitality Scholarships, we’re offering both the support and the opportunities they need to succeed.”
The Hilton Hospitality Management and Tourism Program at GCSC blends academic coursework with real-world application, preparing students for leadership roles in hotels, restaurants, tourism development, event planning, and beyond.
As one of the region’s fastest-growing programs, it continues to serve as a key driver of workforce development for the tourism industry—one of the largest economic engines in Northwest Florida.
For more information about the Hospitality Management and Tourism Program or to learn how to get involved, visit gulfcoast.edu/hospitality
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment