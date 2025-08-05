Two Calhoun County men have been arrested in multi-county wildlife poaching investigation.
Following a 6-month investigation, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has arrested two Calhoun County residents in connection with an extensive poaching operation spanning multiple counties in the Florida Panhandle.
23-year-old Hunter S. Layfield of Blountstown and 39-year-old Patrick W. Layfield of Clarksville were arrested for illegally taking deer in excess of the legal bag limit during the 2024–2025 hunting season.
The alleged poaching activity occurred across Calhoun, Liberty, and Franklin counties and involved numerous serious wildlife violations.
Search warrants executed at the suspects’ residence uncovered significant evidence, including ten 10 mounted deer, two rifles, an infrared night scope, and other illegal hunting equipment.
Investigators believe the brothers illegally took 20 deer during closed seasons on public wildlife management areas, private lands without permission, and on their own private property.
In addition to violating season and bag limit regulations, the suspects are accused of using unlawful methods to harvest deer, such as hunting at night with artificial light and using firearms during closed seasons.
Additional charges are anticipated as the investigation concludes.
