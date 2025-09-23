An 82-year-old man from Apalachicola died Tuesday after he was hit by a vehicle on Market Street.
The accident happened at 10 o’clock in the morning as the man was walking west along Market Street.
He was near the intersection of Market Street and Avenue L when he was hit by a northbound SUV driven by a 79-year-old man, also from Apalachicola.
The Driver remained at the scene, but because of his age he was later taken to Weems Memorial Hospital for observation.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Highway Patrol said the crash investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending at this time.
The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Apalachicola Police Department, the Apalachicola Fire Department and Franklin County EMS.
The accident happened at 10 o’clock in the morning as the man was walking west along Market Street.
He was near the intersection of Market Street and Avenue L when he was hit by a northbound SUV driven by a 79-year-old man, also from Apalachicola.
The Driver remained at the scene, but because of his age he was later taken to Weems Memorial Hospital for observation.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Highway Patrol said the crash investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending at this time.
The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Apalachicola Police Department, the Apalachicola Fire Department and Franklin County EMS.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment