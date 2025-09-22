Franklin County issues Scam/Fraudulent Email Notice

Franklin County is aware of scam emails being sent out requesting payment for Planning and Zoning permits. The scammer appears to be gaining the information from the P&Z Agendas and includes accurate information that was obtained from the Franklin County application. The email looks official and is asking for payment to be made via wire transfer. Franklin County will NEVER require you to wire your permit payment.
Also, please note that all correspondence from the Franklin County Planning and Zoning department will come from zoning@franklincountyflorida.gov or permits@franklincountyflorida.gov.
If you have received an email pertaining to your pending application that looks suspicious or if you have any questions, please call the Planning and Zoning office at 850-653-9783.
