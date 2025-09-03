Wednesday, September 3, 2025

An arrest has been made from an officer involved shooting incident in Gulf County last month

41-year-old Tikila Walker has been charged by the Port St. Joe police with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.

She is also facing a charge of resisting arrest with violence from the Gulf County Sheriff’s office.

The incident happened on August 15th when officers responded to a call involving a repo driver attempting to repossess a vehicle that fled the scene following a crash.

The vehicle belongs to 41-year-old Tikila Walker.

The vehicle was involved in at least 2 other accidents before authorities found the vehicle on Avenue C in Port St. Joe with Ms. Walker sitting in the driver’s seat holding a 16-inch filet knife.

Despite repeated commands, Ms. Walker refused to drop the weapon.

A Gulf County deputy managed to break the passenger side window and deploy a taser 7 times, with no visible effect.

Ms. Walker was able to exit the vehicle and charge at one of the police officers, when the officer fired at her twice.

A second police officer also fired one round.

Ms. Walker was hit in the upper right arm and pelvic region.

She was disarmed and officers immediately began to render first-air until Gulf County EMS arrived and took Ms. Walker to Ascension Heart Bay in stable condition.

An FDLE investigation of the officer involved shooting is ongoing.




