An arrest has been made from an officer involved shooting incident in Gulf County last month.
41-year-old Tikila Walker has been charged by the Port St. Joe police with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.
She is also facing a charge of resisting arrest with violence from the Gulf County Sheriff’s office.
The incident happened on August 15th when officers responded to a call involving a repo driver attempting to repossess a vehicle that fled the scene following a crash.
The vehicle belongs to 41-year-old Tikila Walker.
The vehicle was involved in at least 2 other accidents before authorities found the vehicle on Avenue C in Port St. Joe with Ms. Walker sitting in the driver’s seat holding a 16-inch filet knife.
Despite repeated commands, Ms. Walker refused to drop the weapon.
A Gulf County deputy managed to break the passenger side window and deploy a taser 7 times, with no visible effect.
Ms. Walker was able to exit the vehicle and charge at one of the police officers, when the officer fired at her twice.
A second police officer also fired one round.
Ms. Walker was hit in the upper right arm and pelvic region.
She was disarmed and officers immediately began to render first-air until Gulf County EMS arrived and took Ms. Walker to Ascension Heart Bay in stable condition.
An FDLE investigation of the officer involved shooting is ongoing.
