Two more arrests have been made in Operation Summer Hurricane, a multi-agency undercover operation targeting online child predators in North Florida.
The three-night operation was conducted between July 10th through the 12th by numerous agencies across Northwest Florida, including the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
6 people were arrested during the operation, but there were two arrests outstanding.
On Tuesday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced that Spencer Bryce Leeper and Willard Lawrence Gibson have since been arrested.
All of those arrested during the operation are facing charges ranging from sexually explicit and harmful communication, to transmitting child sexual abuse material, to arranging to meet minors for sexual activities.
Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith said “This is the first operation of its kind in Franklin County, and I couldn't be more proud of our law enforcement officers, special agents, and analysts whose hard work made it a success.”
