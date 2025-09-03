The St. George Island Business Association says it will no longer sponsor the annual 4th of July parade on the island, but hope that another group will take over.
The parade, known as the wettest parade in Franklin County, generally draws hundreds of people to the island for a big water fight between on-lookers and people in the parade.
The parade has been sponsored by the St. George Island Business Association, but that group voted in August to discontinue their sponsorship of the event.
They hope that another group or business will take over the sponsorship of the event and said they will work with whoever takes over to ensure a smooth transition.
Anyone interested in learning more about the event and the work it takes to make the parade happen, should attend the next SGI Business Association meeting on Tuesday, September the 9th at 3 PM in the Buccaneer Inn conference Room.
