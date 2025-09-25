Apalachicola Riverkeeper Meet & Greet with Bike Raffle this Saturday

Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Apalachicola Riverkeeper is knee-deep in the RiverTrek campaign! This means the dynamic RiverTrek volunteers are working hard at fundraising and bringing awareness to the challenges facing the Apalachicola River and Bay. Like you, they want everyone in their respective communities to know why the Apalachicola River Basin is a one-of-a-kind national treasure! The paddlers hail from multiple cities in 3 different states. They're hosting numerous events over the next few weeks.
The RiverTrek crew launches from Clyde Hopkins Park in Chattahoochee on October 29 and arrives in Apalachicola on November 2.
Please support the RiverTrek campaign with a donation today. Business sponsorships are also available. All funds directly support our steadfast work to defend the river from threats, while advancing its restoration.
