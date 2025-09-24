There were over 160 thousand applications submitted for just 172 black bear hunting permits for this December’s hunt.
The application period ended on Monday, and now the permit winners will be chosen through a random drawing.
Each of the applications cost 5 dollars.
Those that are selected for the hunt will either pay 100 dollars for a permit, if they live in-state, or 300 dollars if they are from out-of-state.
No more than 10 percent of the permits will be issued to non-residents.
The Black bear hunt will be held between December 6th through the 28th.
The FWC said regulated hunting will allow the state to manage population growth rates in areas with the largest bear subpopulations.
The black bear population has come back from just several hundred bears in the 1970s to over 4,000 today and is one of Florida’s most successful conservation efforts.
Regulated black bear hunting occurred in Florida in the 1930s and continued until 1994.
Hunting was closed until 2015, when it was reopened in the fall.
This will be the first black bear hunt in Florida since 2015.
