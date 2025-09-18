Apalachicola Riverkeeper Upcoming Events, Sept-Oct 2025

Greetings Members & Friends,
Apalachicola Riverkeeper is knee-deep in the RiverTrek campaign! This means the dynamic RiverTrek volunteers are working hard at fundraising and bringing awareness to the challenges facing the Apalachicola River and Bay. Like you, they want everyone in their respective communities to know why the Apalachicola River Basin is a one-of-a-kind national treasure! The paddlers hail from multiple cities in 3 different states. We're excited to share some of the events they're hosting over the next few weeks. Scroll way down to see the numerous events. And, there will be more. Please keep an eye on our social media, too.
The RiverTrek crew launches from Clyde Hopkins Park in Chattahoochee on October 29 and arrives in Apalachicola on November 2.
Please support the RiverTrek campaign with a donation today. Business sponsorships are also available. All funds directly support our steadfast work to defend the river from threats, while advancing its restoration.
Thank you to the 200 donors to date. We truly appreciate you!
Can you help us reach 500+ donors? Just click the RiverTrek box below.
Thank you again! Water connects us. Together, let's keep standing up for the Apalachicola River, its vast floodplain, and the Apalachicola Bay.
For the River,
The Apalachicola Riverkeeper Crew
P.S. Look for the RiverTrek volunteers this Saturday at the International Coastal Clean-Up, too. This crew really cares about the Apalachicola River Basin!
