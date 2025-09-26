Extension
offices across Florida will collect peanut butter over the next few months to
help feed hungry families in our area.
It’s
an annual event they call the Peanut Butter challenge.
You
can donate unopened jars of peanut butter from September 29th through November
26th.
The
Extension offices work with the Florida Peanut Producers Association to send
the peanut butter to food pantries to help families around the state.
Last
year, the program collected over 40 thousand pounds of peanut butter statewide,
which was distributed to food pantries.
Donations
will be taken at the University of Florida /IFAS Extension Office, 261 Dr.
Frederick S. Humphries Street in Apalachicola, across from Mill Pond.
You
can also help the fight against hunger by hosting a peanut butter challenge
drop-off box at your church, office or home.
The
Extension Office will make flyers with your information and send them to you.
Contact
Michelle Bodrey by e-mail at mmhuber@ufl.edu or call 850-653-9337.
