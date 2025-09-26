Friday, September 26, 2025

Extension offices across Florida will collect peanut butter over the next few months to help feed hungry families in our area

It’s an annual event they call the Peanut Butter challenge.

 

You can donate unopened jars of peanut butter from September 29th through November 26th.

 

The Extension offices work with the Florida Peanut Producers Association to send the peanut butter to food pantries to help families around the state.

 

Last year, the program collected over 40 thousand pounds of peanut butter statewide, which was distributed to food pantries.

 

Donations will be taken at the University of Florida /IFAS Extension Office, 261 Dr. Frederick S. Humphries Street in Apalachicola, across from Mill Pond.

 

You can also help the fight against hunger by hosting a peanut butter challenge drop-off box at your church, office or home. 

 

The Extension Office will make flyers with your information and send them to you.

 

Contact Michelle Bodrey by e-mail at mmhuber@ufl.edu or call 850-653-9337.





