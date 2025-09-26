Red tide was found in very low concentrations in two water samples taken from Gulf County this week.
The water samples were taken on September the 23rd.
Background concentrations were found in water samples taken from mid-St. Joseph Bay, as well as from Patton Bayou, west of St. Joseph Bay.
Very low concentration means that red tide is present in the water in concentrations high enough to cause possible respiratory irritation in humans.
Red Tide is an organism that in large enough concentrations releases a neurotoxin that can kill fish and even affect humans with eye, nose and throat irritation.
The water samples were taken on September the 23rd.
Background concentrations were found in water samples taken from mid-St. Joseph Bay, as well as from Patton Bayou, west of St. Joseph Bay.
Very low concentration means that red tide is present in the water in concentrations high enough to cause possible respiratory irritation in humans.
Red Tide is an organism that in large enough concentrations releases a neurotoxin that can kill fish and even affect humans with eye, nose and throat irritation.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment