Gulf recreational greater amberjack season closed Sept. 27

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) issued an Executive Order to close the recreational season for greater amberjack in state waters of the Gulf of America beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 27, consistent with the federal closure. Harvest will remain closed through Aug. 31, 2026.
Gulf greater amberjack is overfished, undergoing overfishing and is under a federal rebuilding plan. NOAA determined that a large quota overage occurred in 2024, which must be deducted from the 2025 quota. Based on the 2024 overage, NOAA determined that no quota remains for the 2025 recreational fishing season and therefore closed the fishery in Gulf federal waters. Consistent state and federal seasons are intended to prevent further quota overages and support rebuilding of the stock.
For current recreational greater amberjack regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Amberjack.”
