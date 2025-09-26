UF/IFAS News: Peanut Butter Challenge, plant and animal breeding initiative, One Night in the Tropics and more

A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply
Spread the word – or in this case, the peanut butter! The 14th annual Peanut Butter Challenge gives people across the state a chance to donate jars of the protein-packed spread to hungry Floridians. Donations will be accepted at local Extension offices from Sept. 29 through Nov. 24.
One of the most dangerous tools in farming is the tractor. As we mark National Farm Safety and Health Week, a new series of videos from the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) gives practical tips to stay as safe as possible while operating tractors.
The University of Florida is the new home for an important partner in the effort to provide nutritious food for the nation and to keep farms competitive – a USDA-Agricultural Research Service-funded program called Breeding Insight (BI). The initiative supports public breeding efforts via more than 61 programs at the USDA as well as university-based programs across the country.
This year’s One Night in the Tropics event will launch Challenge 180, a fundraising initiative to raise $180,000 by 2026 to fully fund one Ph.D. student for four years. This includes tuition and a living stipend, ensuring our students can dedicate themselves fully to their research and academic development.
Corra la voz: el 14º Reto Anual de la Mantequilla de Maní está por empezar. Esta iniciativa ofrece a personas de todo el estado la oportunidad de donar frascos de esta nutritiva fuente de proteína para apoyar a los floridanos que enfrentan inseguridad alimentaria. Se aceptarán donaciones en las oficinas locales del servicio de Extensión de UF/IFAS del 29 de septiembre al 24 de noviembre.
Al conmemorar la Semana Nacional de la Seguridad y la Salud Agrícola, una nueva serie de videos de University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) ofrece consejos prácticos para operar tractores de manera segura. Además, César Asuaje, agente regional especializado en agricultura de la Extensión UF/IFAS en el Condado de Palm Beach, ofrece capacitación sobre seguridad en el uso de tractores y cuenta con un video en español.
El evento One Night in The Tropics de este año presentará el Desafío 180, una iniciativa destinada a recaudar $180 000 para el año 2026, con el fin de financiar completamente los estudios de un candidato doctoral durante cuatro años. Esta contribución cubrirá la matrícula y proporcionará un estipendio para gastos de manutención, permitiéndole al estudiante dedicarse plenamente a su investigación y crecimiento académico.
News from across the UF/IFAS network.
Naturally Florida is in its fifth season as a podcast and is excited to announce a new series, all about hurricanes. Naturally Florida is designed to teach listeners about Florida’s natural areas and the wild things that live here.
Blueberries are more than just a sweet snack. They are rich in nutrients that support good health. These berries are packed with antioxidants, especially anthocyanins, which give blueberries their deep blue color. Antioxidants help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals, which may play a role in cancer development.
Urban heat is a common issue faced by residents of both dense metropolitan areas and suburban developments. But did you know trees have several ways they can help us beat the heat?
UF/IFAS food safety expert Keith Schneider has tips for how you can prepare for a hurricane and how to keep your food safe during the storm.
While bats can carry viruses that can make humans ill, the best way to protect human health is to protect natural habitats of bats. When left alone in their natural environments, bats pose little risk to human health.
