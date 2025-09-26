Florida State Parks is inviting the public to help select the winners of the Capture the Real Florida photo contest by voting for the 2025 People’s Choice award.
Photographers from across the state have captured Florida’s scenic beaches, historic landmarks and unique wildlife.
There are dozens of pictures from State Parks around Florida, including St. Marks and Wakulla Springs.
Now it’s time to pick the favorites.
Voting is open through October the 10th.
You can see the pictures and vote at the photo contest website at floridastateparks.org.
https://photocontest.floridastateparks.org/contest7
Photographers from across the state have captured Florida’s scenic beaches, historic landmarks and unique wildlife.
There are dozens of pictures from State Parks around Florida, including St. Marks and Wakulla Springs.
Now it’s time to pick the favorites.
Voting is open through October the 10th.
You can see the pictures and vote at the photo contest website at floridastateparks.org.
https://photocontest.floridastateparks.org/contest7
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment