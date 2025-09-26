Recreational Fishing for Greater Amberjack in Federal Waters of the Gulf will close on Saturday.
The closure is happening because the Gulf greater amberjack recreational landings data indicate that fishermen have caught almost double the annual catch limit.
The Gulf Fisheries Council said over 882 thousand pounds of amberjack have been harvested while the annual catch limit is only 404 thousand pounds.
That means greater amberjack will off-limits all of next year and won’t re-open until the 2026/2027 fishing season begins on September 1st, 2026.
The closure is needed to protect the greater amberjack population which is currently considered overfished, meaning the population size is too low.
