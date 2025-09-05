Friday, September 5, 2025

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK




 

 

Ox is an 18-month-old Lab/Bully and such a good dog! He is super friendly with a happy demeanor and loving temperament. He is strong on leash so will need someone who will continue working on his leash manners. Ox is the embodiment of "Such a good boy!".

 

 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.

 

You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.





