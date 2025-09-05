FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Ox is an 18-month-old Lab/Bully and such a good
dog! He is super friendly with a happy demeanor and loving temperament. He is
strong on leash so will need someone who will continue working on his leash
manners. Ox is the embodiment of "Such a good boy!".
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for
more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65
in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website
at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment