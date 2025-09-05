Things to do in Gulf County and beyond!

Join us for the ultimate bridal show! Going To The Chapel Bridal Soiree will take place at historic Port Inn Hall and Chapel on Sunday, September 7, 2025, for a fun-filled day of wedding inspiration, tasty food samples, mimosas, and an exciting chance to win a Honeymoon Package or Chapel Wedding in the beautiful town of Port St. Joe! 🎉
Event Details:
📅 Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025
📍 Location: Port Inn Hall & Chapel, 309 Sixth Street, Port St. Joe, FL 32456
⏰ Time: 1:00pm – 4:30pm (ET)
Why You Should Attend:
✨ Meet amazing vendors – from photographers to florists, bridal shops to caterers
✨ Sip mimosas and enjoy delicious food samples while you shop for your wedding essentials
✨ Exclusive offers and special discounts from top vendors
✨ Enter to win a PSJ Honeymoon Package to kick off your happily ever after
✨ Get all the wedding inspiration you need – from decor ideas to dresses and beyond!
Ticket Information:🎟️ $15 with pre-registration (Required for all attendees)
