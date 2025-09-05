Friday, September 5, 2025

Things to do in Gulf County and beyond!

Join us for the ultimate bridal show! Going To The Chapel Bridal Soiree will take place at historic Port Inn Hall and Chapel on Sunday, September 7, 2025, for a fun-filled day of wedding inspiration, tasty food samples, mimosas, and an exciting chance to win a Honeymoon Package or Chapel Wedding in the beautiful town of Port St. Joe! 🎉


Event Details:

📅 Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

📍 Location: Port Inn Hall & Chapel, 309 Sixth Street, Port St. Joe, FL 32456

⏰ Time: 1:00pm – 4:30pm (ET)

Why You Should Attend:

✨ Meet amazing vendors – from photographers to florists, bridal shops to caterers

✨ Sip mimosas and enjoy delicious food samples while you shop for your wedding essentials

✨ Exclusive offers and special discounts from top vendors

✨ Enter to win a PSJ Honeymoon Package to kick off your happily ever after

✨ Get all the wedding inspiration you need – from decor ideas to dresses and beyond!


Ticket Information:🎟️ $15 with pre-registration (Required for all attendees)


Get Tickets Here

The jewel of the panhandle with a laid-back vibe.

Pool tables, dart boards and plenty of tasty cocktails.

﻿With the second-best karaoke bar in the state of Florida. If you can't stay for a drink, we have a package store.


﻿8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL


Sep 6

Baby Gray

Saturday •6:00 PM - 9:00 PM EDT


Sep 6

BabyGray at The Lookout Lounge

Saturday •6:00 PM - 9:00 PM EDT


Sep 9

St.Andy’s Disembarked Food Truck

Tuesday •6:00 PM - 9:00 PM EDT


Sep 11

Monthly Coed Pool Tournament

Thursday •7:00 PM - 9:00 PM EDT


Sep 11

Thursday Night Karaoke

Thursday •8:00 PM - 11:45 PM EDT


Sep 16

Music Bingo with Micaela

Tuesday •6:30 PM - 9:00 PM EDT


Sep 16

Music Bingo with Micaela

Tuesday •7:00 PM - 9:00 PM EDT


Sep 17

Music Bingo with Micaela

Wednesday •7:00 PM - 9:00 PM EDT


Sep 18

Thursday Night Karaoke

Thursday •8:00 PM - 11:45 PM EDT


Sep 25

Team Trivia

Thursday •7:00 PM - 9:00 PM EDT


Sep 25

Thursday Night Karaoke

Thursday •8:00 PM - 11:45 PM EDT


Sep 26

River Dan Band

Friday •7:00 PM - 10:00 PM EDT


Oct 2

Thursday Night Karaoke

Thursday •8:00 PM - 11:45 PM EDT


Oct 7

Killer Pool Tournament

Tuesday •7:00 PM - 9:00 PM EDT


Oct 9

Janelle Frost

Thursday •5:30 PM - 8:30 PM EDT


Oct 9

Monthly Coed Pool Tournament

Thursday •7:00 PM - 9:00 PM EDT


Oct 9

Thursday Night Karaoke

Thursday •8:00 PM - 11:45 PM EDT


Oct

10

Dashboard Chihuahuas

Friday •6:00 PM - 9:00 PM EDT


Oct 11

Mind Plays

Saturday •7:00 PM - 10:00 PM EDT


Oct 14

Music Bingo with Micaela

Tuesday •7:00 PM - 9:00 PM EDT


Oct 15

Music Bingo with Micaela

Wednesday •6:30 PM - 9:00 PM EDT


Oct 15

Music Bingo with Micaela

Wednesday •7:00 PM - 9:00 PM EDT


Oct 16

Thursday Night Karaoke

Thursday •8:00 PM - 11:45 PM EDT


Oct 23

Janelle Frost

Thursday •5:30 PM - 8:30 PM EDT


Oct 23

Thursday Night Karaoke

Thursday •8:00 PM - 11:45 PM EDT


Oct 30

Team Trivia

Thursday •7:00 PM - 9:00 PM EDT


Oct 30

Thursday Night Karaoke

Thursday •8:00 PM - 11:45 PM EDT






