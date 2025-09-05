Duke Energy Florida announced a substantial rate reduction in 2026 as a result of the company’s annual rate adjustment.
The rate cuts are expected to take effect next March; approval from the Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) is anticipated later this year.
Starting in March, Duke Energy bills are expected to decrease by approximately $44.16 for residential customers using 1,000 kWh of electricity when compared to February 2026.
Commercial and industrial customers should expect to see bill decreases ranging from 9.6% to 15.8% when compared to February 2026.
The reduction is largely due to the removal of the Storm Cost Recovery charge associated with Duke Energy Florida’s response to hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton.
