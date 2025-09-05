The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will hold a series of in-person workshops this month to gather public input on potential rule changes for speckled trout.
The proposed changes include adopting a holistic management approach for spotted seatrout where a review of various environmental and human factors is used to evaluate the fishery at a more local scale.
The factors used would be habitat, fishing effort and landing, stock assessments, harmful algal blooms, abundance indices, and stakeholder feedback.
The public is encouraged to attend one of FWC’s in-person workshops, which are being held throughout the state.
The closest workshop to our area will be held in Panama City on Tuesday, September the 9th at the Bay County Public Library on 11th street.
There will also be a workshop at the Wakulla County Community Center on Wednesday, September the 10th.
If you can’t make the workshops in person, there will be a virtual workshop on Thursday, Sept. 18th.
You can attend that workshop on-line at myfwc.com/saltwaterworkshops
All of the workshops begin at 6 PM local time.
