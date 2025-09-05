The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced a temporary closure of recreational bay scallop harvest in Gulf County.
This closed area includes all state waters from the Mexico Beach Canal in Bay County to the westernmost point of St. Vincent Island in Franklin County, including St. Joseph Bay.
The precautionary measure is due to the detection of toxin-producing algae Pseudo-nitzschia and Pyrodinium bahamense.
This closed area includes all state waters from the Mexico Beach Canal in Bay County to the westernmost point of St. Vincent Island in Franklin County, including St. Joseph Bay.
The precautionary measure is due to the detection of toxin-producing algae Pseudo-nitzschia and Pyrodinium bahamense.
Pyrodinium bahamense is a single-celled, naturally occurring organism, which in large concentrations can discolor the water red to brown.
It produces a suite of neurotoxins called saxitoxins that can accumulate in shellfish and puffer fish, posing a human health risk.
Blooms can occasionally lead to fish kills by depleting the water of dissolved oxygen.
The Gulf County Zone could reopen for scallop harvesting once tests show levels have decreased to safe limits.
In the Gulf County Zone, scallop harvesting is currently suspended.
However, the area is still open for other recreational activities including fishing, boating and swimming.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment