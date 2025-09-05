FWC officers protect community during dangerous incident in Gulf County

On Sept. 3, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers responded to a routine investigation that quickly escalated into a dangerous situation. This incident highlights FWC’s commitment to protecting the state’s people, property and natural resources.
While investigating a possible felony theft on private property in Gulf County involving deadhead logging — the unlawful removal of timber from beneath waterways — officers were unexpectedly drawn into an unrelated but dangerous incident.
During the course of their investigation, officers responded to a request for immediate law enforcement assistance after an armed subject arrived at a home wielding an axe.
FWC officers quickly responded and confronted the subject, who attempted to flee. The individual was observed bleeding from the face and covered in blood. It was later determined that they were involved in an altercation prior to the officers’ arrival. When the suspect refused commands and brandished a pocketknife, officers successfully subdued and detained them with a taser.
The subject was transported to a hospital for treatment and later booked into the Gulf County Jail. The suspect had been intoxicated and committed multiple acts of violence before encountering the officers, including assaulting a homeowner, damaging a vehicle with an axe and attempting to break into another residence.
“This outcome is the direct result of training, situational awareness, purposeful execution and, above all, teamwork. Our officers responded with professionalism and courage, turning a highly volatile encounter into a safe resolution,” said Maj. Robbie Creech, FWC Northwest Regional Commander. “They had no idea their investigation into an environmental theft would suddenly place them at the center of a potentially life-threatening situation. Because of their quick actions, they not only took a dangerous suspect into custody but likely saved lives. This incident is a powerful reminder of the dedication our officers show every day — they are always ready to respond to any call and always put public safety first.”
The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office is pursuing additional charges related to the crimes that occurred outside the FWC officers’ presence.
FWC officers remain steadfast in their mission to safeguard the people, property, and natural resources of Gulf County and the entire state.
