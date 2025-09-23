Franklin County unemployment rose sharply in August.
Franklin County unemployment was 5.1 percent in August, up from 4.6 percent the month before.
229 people were looking for work out of a workforce of 4462.
Franklin County's unemployment rate was well above the statewide unemployment average of 3.8 percent.
Gulf County’s unemployment also rose from 4 percent in July to 4.3 percent in August.
304 people were out of work in gulf County last month.
Wakulla County unemployment was 3.9 percent in August.
Liberty County unemployment was 5.1 percent.
