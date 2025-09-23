Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Over 30 thousand lionfish were removed from Florida waters during this year's lionfish challenge.

 

This was the tenth year of the event, which generally runs from June through September.

 

Lionfish are a nonnative, invasive species that threaten Florida’s native saltwater fish and wildlife.

 

They were introduced into Florida waters in the late 1980s but their population has boomed in recent years – and that is causing real problems for native species in Florida waters.

 

The Lionfish challenge was created to allow fishermen to remove as many lionfish from Florida waters as they can and to win prizes while doing it.

 

This year over 500 people submitted lionfish in the competition.

 

There were no local people in the winner's circle this year.

 

The First place Lionfish King was Paul Carson of Palm Beach, who removed 1542 lionfish and the First place Commercial Champion was Donald Vautrinot of Walton County, who removed 1161 pounds of the invasive fish.




