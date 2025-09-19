Franklin VPK Earns “Excellent” Rating

Marianna, FL — The Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida (ELCNWF) is proud to recognize Franklin County’s Voluntary Prekindergarten (VPK) program for earning an “Excellent” rating from the Florida Department of Education, Division of Early Learning for the 2024–2025 program year.
Franklin County is one of 15 VPK programs across Northwest Florida to receive this prestigious designation, which reflects a strong commitment to early childhood education and kindergarten readiness.
VPK program ratings are based on three key performance metrics:
Quality of instruction
Student achievement
Learning gains
This recognition highlights the dedication of Franklin County educators to delivering high-quality instruction and fostering meaningful early learning experiences for young children.
A recognition ceremony will be held on Monday, September 23 at 1:00 PM EST at the Franklin County PK-12 School, located at 1250 US Highway 98, Eastpoint, FL 32328 to celebrate this achievement.
“Franklin County’s VPK achievement is a testament to the power of dedicated educators and strong leadership working together to support early learners,” said ELCNWF Executive Director Suzan Gage.
“This recognition highlights the long-term value of investing in high-quality early education and the positive outcomes it creates for children, families, and communities.”
ELCNWF congratulates Franklin County on this outstanding accomplishment and looks forward to continued collaboration in supporting children and families across the region.
For more information about VPK programs and how to enroll, visit https://elcnwf.org
