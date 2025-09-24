FWC to host in-person workshops on commercial and recreational oyster harvest for proposed rule

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is holding public workshops to gather input on proposed rules for the regulation and management of commercial and recreational oyster harvest in Apalachicola Bay, as well as regulations that would apply statewide.
Topics for the proposed rules include commercial and recreational licensing requirements; setting annual harvest levels and bag limits; harvest seasons; reporting requirements; and authorized landing locations.
Workshop dates, locations, and times are as follows:
Sept. 30 – Apalachicola 6-8 p.m. ET at County Commission Meeting Room, 34 Forbes St., Apalachicola, FL 32320.
Oct. 7 – Apalachicola 6-8 p.m. ET at the Chapman Auditorium, 155 Avenue E, Apalachicola, FL 32320.
For more information on these workshops, visit our FWC Marine Fisheries Workshops page.
If you are unable to attend, you can provide input by submitting comments through our FWC Saltwater Public Comments page or by emailing Marine@MyFWC.com.
Your feedback will inform staff’s recommendation for final rules for oyster management in Apalachicola Bay and statewide that the Commission will consider at their November 2025 meeting.
If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact us at 850-487-0554 or Marine@MyFWC.com.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment