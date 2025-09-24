Commissioner Wilton Simpson Invites Wounded Veterans to Register for Upcoming Operation Outdoor Freedom Hunting and Fishing Events
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson is inviting wounded veterans to apply for upcoming Operation Outdoor Freedom hunting and fishing trips. Led by the Florida Forest Service, Operation Outdoor Freedom provides recreational and rehabilitative opportunities to wounded veterans on state forests, agricultural lands, and private lands throughout Florida at no cost.
“These Operation Outdoor Freedom hunting and fishing trips provide equal parts healing and camaraderie for those involved, and I encourage all eligible veterans to apply for these life-changing events,” said Commissioner Wilton Simpson. “Operation Outdoor Freedom offers our Florida veterans an opportunity to reconnect with the great outdoors, and it is the least we can do to repay their courage and their sacrifices serving our country.”
Wounded veterans can apply online today for spots on upcoming Operation Outdoor Freedom events, including:
Event
Date
Location
Satsuma Tract Muzzleloader Deer Hunt
October 17 - 20
Belmore State Forest
Peace River State Forest Muzzleloader Deer Hunt
October 22 - 24
Peace River State Forest
Two Mile Prairie Muzzleloader Deer/Hog Hunt
Oct. 24 - 26
Withlacoochee State Forest
Rock Lake / PK Deer Hunt
November 4 - 6
Withlacoochee State Forest
Pinellas County Offshore Saltwater Fishing Trip 2
November 7
Other Public Land
Peace River State Forest November Gun Deer Hunt
November 20 - 22
Peace River State Forest
Satsuma Tract Rifle Hunt
November 19 - 21
Belmore State Forest
Training Center Modern Gun Deer Hunt
November 22 - 24
Withlacoochee State Forest
Shell Mound Fishing Event 2025
December 2 - 5
Other Public Land
Newnans Lake State Forest Rifle Hunt
December 5 - 7
Newnans Lake State Forest
Participants will be drawn at random prior to the event and will be notified by email.
Operation Outdoor Freedom has eight facilities around the state solely dedicated to activities for wounded veterans. These facilities have bunk houses, outdoor kitchens, dining areas, fire pits, and restroom facilities. Operation Outdoor Freedom outfitted the facilities to accommodate the needs of every wounded veteran participating in the program.
Since its inception in 2009, Operation Outdoor Freedom has hosted more than 970 events and served over 6,800 wounded veterans. More information on Operation Outdoor Freedom can be found at fdacs.gov/OperationOutdoorFreedom.
For more information about Commissioner Simpson and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, visit FDACS.gov.
