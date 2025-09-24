Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Commissioner Wilton Simpson Invites Wounded Veterans to Register for Upcoming Operation Outdoor Freedom Hunting and Fishing Events

Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services - Commissioner Wilton Simpson

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 24, 2025

Contact: Communications

850-617-7737

Operation Outdoor Freedom


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson is inviting wounded veterans to apply for upcoming Operation Outdoor Freedom hunting and fishing trips. Led by the Florida Forest Service, Operation Outdoor Freedom provides recreational and rehabilitative opportunities to wounded veterans on state forests, agricultural lands, and private lands throughout Florida at no cost.

“These Operation Outdoor Freedom hunting and fishing trips provide equal parts healing and camaraderie for those involved, and I encourage all eligible veterans to apply for these life-changing events,” said Commissioner Wilton Simpson. “Operation Outdoor Freedom offers our Florida veterans an opportunity to reconnect with the great outdoors, and it is the least we can do to repay their courage and their sacrifices serving our country.”

Wounded veterans can apply online today for spots on upcoming Operation Outdoor Freedom events, including:

Event

Date

Location

Satsuma Tract Muzzleloader Deer Hunt

October 17 - 20

Belmore State Forest

Peace River State Forest Muzzleloader Deer Hunt

October 22 - 24

Peace River State Forest

Two Mile Prairie Muzzleloader Deer/Hog Hunt

Oct. 24 - 26

Withlacoochee State Forest

Rock Lake / PK Deer Hunt

November 4 - 6

Withlacoochee State Forest

Pinellas County Offshore Saltwater Fishing Trip 2

November 7

Other Public Land

Peace River State Forest November Gun Deer Hunt

November 20 - 22

Peace River State Forest

Satsuma Tract Rifle Hunt

November 19 - 21

Belmore State Forest

Training Center Modern Gun Deer Hunt

November 22 - 24

Withlacoochee State Forest

Shell Mound Fishing Event 2025

December 2 - 5

Other Public Land

Newnans Lake State Forest Rifle Hunt

December 5 - 7

Newnans Lake State Forest


Participants will be drawn at random prior to the event and will be notified by email.

Operation Outdoor Freedom has eight facilities around the state solely dedicated to activities for wounded veterans. These facilities have bunk houses, outdoor kitchens, dining areas, fire pits, and restroom facilities. Operation Outdoor Freedom outfitted the facilities to accommodate the needs of every wounded veteran participating in the program.

Since its inception in 2009, Operation Outdoor Freedom has hosted more than 970 events and served over 6,800 wounded veterans. More information on Operation Outdoor Freedom can be found at fdacs.gov/OperationOutdoorFreedom.  

More information on Operation Outdoor Freedom can be found at fdacs.gov/OperationOutdoorFreedom.

at

